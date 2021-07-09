Centiva Capital LP Makes New $887,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

