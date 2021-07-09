Centiva Capital LP Takes $643,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after buying an additional 276,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

RLAY opened at $34.59 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

