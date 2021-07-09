Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 1,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,833,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

