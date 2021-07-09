CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$116.22.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$113.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

