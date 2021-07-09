CHADS VC Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.90 million and $363.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00904964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005214 BTC.

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,400,489 coins and its circulating supply is 48,172,437 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

