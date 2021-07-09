ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ChampionX in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,318,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after acquiring an additional 624,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

