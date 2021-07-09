China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.36. China Finance Online shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 596,967 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.54.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

