China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.36. China Finance Online shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 596,967 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.54.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%.
China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.
