CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.