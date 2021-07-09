Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $83.60 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
