Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $83.60 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.