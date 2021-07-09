Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,115.22 ($27.64).

Relx stock opened at GBX 1,986 ($25.95) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,894.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

