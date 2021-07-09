Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

