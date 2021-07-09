Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $66.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

