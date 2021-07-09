Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $192,683.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

