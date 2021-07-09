Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.41. 629,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,908,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after buying an additional 371,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

