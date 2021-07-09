Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Down 1.9%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 8,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,841,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

