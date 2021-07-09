CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Shares Gap Down to $13.51

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.22. CNX Resources shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 13,389 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

