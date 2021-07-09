Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

CGNX stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

