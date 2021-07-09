Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,769 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

