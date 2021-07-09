Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

