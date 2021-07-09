Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,583.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $15.02 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.