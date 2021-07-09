Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 17,428 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.