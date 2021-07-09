Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.38% of Genesis Energy worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

