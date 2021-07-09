Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373,734 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $68,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cohu by 15.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 356,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Cohu by 53.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 55,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHU. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Cohu stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

