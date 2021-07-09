Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLEGF. Citigroup cut Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

