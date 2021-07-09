Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,604 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 203% compared to the average volume of 1,191 put options.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.72. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Colfax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

