Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $189,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

