Color Platform Trading Down 71.3% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 69% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $193,376.18 and approximately $773.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

