Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCHWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHWF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 585,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

