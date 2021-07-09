Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,538% compared to the typical volume of 266 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

