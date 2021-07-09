Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,538% compared to the typical volume of 266 call options.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SID opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
