Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $19,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

