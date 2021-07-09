Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Concentrix stock opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,727,557. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

