Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $12,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $7,900,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $6,276,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

OTCMKTS DTOCU remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.