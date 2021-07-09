Context Capital Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

