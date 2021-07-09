Context Capital Management LLC Invests $4.22 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 425,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFVIU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

CFVIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,013. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

