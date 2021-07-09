Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $489,000.

COOL stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,448. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

