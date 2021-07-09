Context Capital Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

SRNGU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,667. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

