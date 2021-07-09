Contrasting Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) & Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acceleron Pharma -158.11% -23.81% -21.95%

70.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -1.51 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 78.25 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -40.85

Aligos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 9 1 2.92

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.73%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $155.42, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia. The company is also developing Sotatercept, an activin receptor type IIA fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; ACE-1334, a pulmonary therapeutic candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials; and luspatercept-aamt for non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia patients and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients. It has a license agreements with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies for the cloning of type II activin receptors; and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

