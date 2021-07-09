CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 59,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

