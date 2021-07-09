CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.8% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8,515.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 466,467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 31,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

