CoreCommodity Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.07% of TPI Composites worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

