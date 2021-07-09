CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 33,316 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. 81,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,134. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

