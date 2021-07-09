CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 371,543 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 278.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,543 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for about 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $48,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 351,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,395. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

