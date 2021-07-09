CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 1,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,131. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

