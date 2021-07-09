CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.15. 43,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,509. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

