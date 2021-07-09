Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.42. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $408.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.