Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $415.00 to $425.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 131,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,704,436 shares.The stock last traded at $412.41 and had previously closed at $407.15.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

