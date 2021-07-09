Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Trading Up 85.7%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF)’s share price was up 85.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

