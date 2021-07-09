Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. 3,669,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,628,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

