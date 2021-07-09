Courage Capital Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Courage Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,283,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 604,965 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 243,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 23,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

