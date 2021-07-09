Courage Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Courage Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 17.7% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,495,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.82. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

